The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has nine doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while batting .292.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 26 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with more than one RBI three times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings