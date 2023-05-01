On Monday, Dansby Swanson (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 28 hits.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 142nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (34.6%).

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (42.3%), including five games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

