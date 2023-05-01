Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Nationals on May 1, 2023
The Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Jeimer Candelario and others in this matchup.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Smyly Stats
- The Cubs' Drew Smyly (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Smyly has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|7.2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 3
|4.2
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .328/.367/.437 on the year.
- Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (27 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .297/.371/.604 on the year.
- Bellinger brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has recorded 26 hits with six doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He has a slash line of .239/.292/.404 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
Keibert Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ruiz Stats
- Keibert Ruiz has 26 hits with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.
- He's slashing .292/.364/.404 so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
