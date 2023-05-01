On Monday, May 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (14-13) visit the Washington Nationals (10-17) at Nationals Park. Drew Smyly will get the ball for the Cubs, while MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nationals.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (2-1, 3.21 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cubs did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (37%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win nine times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.