Drew Smyly is starting for the Chicago Cubs on Monday against Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Cubs have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+115). An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 7-6 in those games.

Chicago has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-13-1).

The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 6-5 7-8 7-5 8-10 6-3

