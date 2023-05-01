The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bellinger enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with two homers.

In 17 of 24 games this year (70.8%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (29.2%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 58.3% of his games this season, Bellinger has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this season (70.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings