Zach McKinstry and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .296.
  • McKinstry has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .333 batting average against him.
