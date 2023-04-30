Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach McKinstry and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .296.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.0%).
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .333 batting average against him.
