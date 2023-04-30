Zach McKinstry and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on April 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .296.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.0%).

He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings