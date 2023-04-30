On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 19 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .241 with 10 extra-base hits.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).

In 24 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Grandal has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

