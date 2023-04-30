Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .313 with a double, five home runs and a walk.
- Gomes enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with two homers.
- In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (58.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Hoeing (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
