Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Rays on April 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Randy Arozarena, Andrew Vaughn and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 25 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI.
- He has a .245/.342/.402 slash line so far this season.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jake Burger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Burger Stats
- Jake Burger has 14 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .246/.343/.684 so far this season.
Burger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Drew Rasmussen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Rasmussen Stats
- The Rays' Drew Rasmussen (3-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Rasmussen has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
Rasmussen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Apr. 19
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 9
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 3
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arozarena Stats
- Arozarena has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI (35 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .333/.400/.590 so far this year.
- Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .319/.420/.585 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
