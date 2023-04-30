As they go for the series sweep, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) will clash with the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog White Sox have +170 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been listed in the contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.33 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-2, 4.81 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 23 out of the 27 games, or 85.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +170 moneyline listed for this contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-10.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd

