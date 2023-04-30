Kyle Bradish will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles (18-9) on Sunday, April 30 versus the Detroit Tigers (10-16), who will answer with Spencer Turnbull. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +135 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in the game.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (1-1, 6.30 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-3, 7.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Tigers and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+135), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Nick Maton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won four of 14 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 2-7.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.