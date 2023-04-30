Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .211 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.