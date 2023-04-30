Today's NBA Playoff slate has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks play the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • NY Record: 47-35
  • MIA Record: 44-38
  • NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
  • MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

  • NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
  • MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: NY -4.5
  • NY Odds to Win: -191
  • MIA Odds to Win: +161
  • Total: 207.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors go on the road to face the Kings on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SAC Record: 48-34
  • GS Record: 44-38
  • SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
  • GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

  • SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
  • GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.