Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has four doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .246.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (10 of 20), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 10.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.81 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
