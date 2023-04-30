The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .246.

Hosmer is batting .267 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Hosmer has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 43.5% of his games this season, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.

He has scored in four of 23 games (17.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings