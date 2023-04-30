The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .246.
  • Hosmer is batting .267 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Hosmer has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 43.5% of his games this season, Hosmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
  • He has scored in four of 23 games (17.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.