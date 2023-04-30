Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .147 in his past 10 games, with three walks and four RBI), take on starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .186 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this season (53.6%), including three multi-hit games (10.7%).
- In 28 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this year (14.3%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had more than one.
- In six of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
- Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
