The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .187 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 13 of 20 games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
