Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .187 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 13 of 20 games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
