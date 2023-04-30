The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate

Rios has a home run and four walks while batting .059.

Rios has gotten a hit once in 10 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Rios has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

