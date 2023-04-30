Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In five games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 of 25 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
