Nico Hoerner will lead the charge for the Chicago Cubs (14-12) on Sunday, April 30, when they match up with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (15-13) at LoanDepot park at 12:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+140). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.19 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 9.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Cubs and Marlins matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a mark of 3-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.