Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Bryan Hoeing, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 36 total home runs.

Chicago is third in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank second in the majors with a .276 batting average.

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (143 total, 5.5 per game).

The Cubs rank second in baseball with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.4 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Steele has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Steele will look to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per appearance).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Padres W 6-0 Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres W 5-2 Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Erasmo Ramírez 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Caleb Kilian Chad Kuhl 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.