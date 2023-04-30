Cubs vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-150
|+125
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have put together a 7-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).
- Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 60%.
- Chicago has played in 26 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-1).
- The Cubs have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|6-4
|7-7
|7-5
|8-9
|6-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.