Cody Bellinger -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .295 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.1% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has driven in a run in 13 games this year (56.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Hoeing (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
