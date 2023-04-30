After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Ibanez got a hit 21 times last year in 40 games (52.5%), including four multi-hit games (10.0%).
  • He homered once out of 40 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 12 of 40 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 19
.233 AVG .203
.292 OBP .254
.233 SLG .322
0 XBH 5
0 HR 1
1 RBI 8
10/5 K/BB 11/4
3 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 19
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
