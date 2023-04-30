After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)

Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Ibanez got a hit 21 times last year in 40 games (52.5%), including four multi-hit games (10.0%).

He homered once out of 40 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 12 of 40 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .233 AVG .203 .292 OBP .254 .233 SLG .322 0 XBH 5 0 HR 1 1 RBI 8 10/5 K/BB 11/4 3 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)