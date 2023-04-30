On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 20 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games.

In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings