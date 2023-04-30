Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has three doubles and 10 walks while hitting .235.
- Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
- Baddoo has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .333 against him.
