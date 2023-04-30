The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has three doubles and 10 walks while hitting .235.

Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.

Baddoo has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings