The Chicago White Sox and Adam Haseley, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Adam Haseley At The Plate

  • Haseley is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
  • Haseley notched a hit in one of six games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Haseley has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
