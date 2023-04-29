Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (batting .321 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Saturday at 12:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .265.
- This season, McKinstry has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.20 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
