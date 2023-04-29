The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (hitting .405 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .302 with a double, five home runs and a walk.
  • Gomes is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Gomes has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this year (56.3%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Cabrera (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
