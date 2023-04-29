Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Rays on April 29, 2023
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
White Sox vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .330/.400/.540 so far this year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
