Calvin Faucher will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5) on Saturday, April 29 versus the Chicago White Sox (7-20), who will counter with Lance Lynn. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +115. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Faucher - TB (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-3, 7.52 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 21-2 (91.3%).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious one time in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.