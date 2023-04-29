The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The favored Rays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 11.1%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 1-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 27 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-8 4-12 4-11 3-9 5-15 2-5

