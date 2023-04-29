White Sox vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
The favored Rays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.
White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 11.1%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago is 1-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 27 opportunities.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-8
|4-12
|4-11
|3-9
|5-15
|2-5
