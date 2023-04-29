Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-20) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 7-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on April 29.

The Rays will call on Calvin Faucher (0-1) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (0-3).

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 7, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (11.1%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won one of 12 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (103 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

