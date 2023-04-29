Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .241 with a double, three home runs and four walks.
  • In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.8% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 6
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.