The Baltimore Orioles (17-8) and the Detroit Tigers (9-15) will square off on Saturday, April 29 at Comerica Park, with Dean Kremer pitching for the Orioles and Eduardo Rodriguez taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+100). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (2-0, 6.20 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (1-2, 2.32 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 13 games this season and won 11 (84.6%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 9-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

