Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 17 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .325 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 74 (3.1 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .285.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.223 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez (1-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing one hit.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Rodriguez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles L 7-4 Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dean Kremer 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Kodai Senga 5/3/2023 Mets - Home Joey Wentz Justin Verlander 5/4/2023 Mets - Home Eduardo Rodríguez David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.