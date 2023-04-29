How to Watch the Tigers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 17 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .325 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 74 (3.1 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .285.
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.223 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rodriguez (1-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing one hit.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Rodriguez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Colin Rea
|4/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Eric Lauer
|4/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Freddy Peralta
|4/27/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-4
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dean Kremer
|4/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Kodai Senga
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Justin Verlander
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|David Peterson
