The Baltimore Orioles and Jorge Mateo square off against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, in the second game of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (-110). The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

This is the first time this season the Tigers are the moneyline favorite.

Detroit has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has played in 24 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-1).

The Tigers have had a spread set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-5 5-10 1-10 8-5 6-12 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.