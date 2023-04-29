Tigers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the Baltimore Orioles (17-8) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (9-15) at 12:10 PM ET (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer (2-0) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2).
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 9-15 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.1 runs per game (74 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 24
|@ Brewers
|W 4-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Colin Rea
|April 25
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
|April 26
|@ Brewers
|L 6-2
|Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta
|April 27
|Orioles
|L 7-4
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 29
|Orioles
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dean Kremer
|April 29
|Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 30
|Orioles
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Kyle Bradish
|May 2
|Mets
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Kodai Senga
|May 3
|Mets
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Justin Verlander
|May 4
|Mets
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs David Peterson
