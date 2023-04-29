Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the Baltimore Orioles (17-8) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (9-15) at 12:10 PM ET (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer (2-0) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2).

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 9-15 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.1 runs per game (74 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule