Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .220.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
- In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
