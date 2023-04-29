Spencer Torkelson and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on April 29 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .220.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.
  • In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
