After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .156 with a triple.

Gonzalez has a hit in five of 18 games played this year (27.8%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings