Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 12:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .330, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
