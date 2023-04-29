On Saturday, Luis Robert (hitting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert is batting .215 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Robert has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 26), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Robert has had an RBI in seven games this season (26.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (42.3%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • The Rays are sending Faucher (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
