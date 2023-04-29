Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .259 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%) Burger has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in 36.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 19), and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), with two or more RBI four times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
- Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw two innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
