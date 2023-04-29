Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two home runs and six walks while batting .293.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went two innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
