The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (63.2%), including one multi-hit game.

In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings