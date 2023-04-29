Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (63.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 19 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.80 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Faucher (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw two innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
