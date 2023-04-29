Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner and others when the Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 37 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 15 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .333/.373/.450 on the season.

Hoerner has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has recorded 25 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.375/.560 so far this year.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

