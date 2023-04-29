Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm will hit the field when the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins meet on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 34 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 77 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks second in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .276 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 137.

The Cubs have an OBP of .345 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.35 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.169 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Caleb Kilian gets the nod for the Cubs and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres W 6-0 Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres W 5-2 Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins - Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Erasmo Ramírez 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Caleb Kilian Chad Kuhl

