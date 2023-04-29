A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner, will be on display when the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -130 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 6-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 25 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 6-3 7-6 7-5 8-8 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.