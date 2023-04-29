Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .298 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (54.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 68.2% of his games this year (15 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (88.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings