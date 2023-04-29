Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .298 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has recorded a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (54.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 68.2% of his games this year (15 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Cabrera (1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.